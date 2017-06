1:29 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Databases containing 198 million records on American voters were found stored on an exposed and unsecured server, ZDNet reported Monday.

The voter data includes personal information and voter profiling data on what's thought to be every registered voter in the US going back more than a decade.

The data, stored on an Amazon Web Services server, is owned by a Republican data analytics firm, Deep Root Analytics and was uncovered by UpGuard cyber risk analyst Chris Vickery.