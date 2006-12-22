Huge sound on your fingertip

With gadgets and their components getting smaller all the time, it makes sense that amplifiers should join the trend. But this is ridiculous.

Oki Electric Industry, according to Fareastgizmos, has debuted a chip that includes a "stereo-playback-capable DAC (Digital Audio Converter), 3D surround functionality and speaker amp"--and can easily fit on a fingertip with plenty of room to spare. The amplifier can improve sound quality on any number of portable devices, ranging from digital dictionaries to cell phones and GPS navigators.

All this is well and good, of course, but we ask you: Can it really compare with the toaster amp? That's what we thought.