Huawei on Sunday showed off its new Android Wear smartwatches at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Huawei Watch 2 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic build on the success of the original model. Both watches are equipped with the new Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip and include an optical heart-rate sensor, GPS and NFC for mobile payments.
The main selling point, though, is the watch's battery life. The Huawei Watch 2 features a special low-power mode that can display the time and track steps for up to 25 days on a single charge.
You can read CNET's first impression of the Huawei Watch 2 here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs compare with those of the Apple Watch Series 2, Samsung Gear S3 and LG Watch Sport.
Specs compared with similar watches
|Huawei Watch 2
|Apple Watch Series 2
|Samsung Gear S3
|LG Watch Sport
|Display
|1.2-inch full circle AMOLED
|38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED
|1.3-inch full circle Super AMOLED
|1.38-inch full circle POLED
|Resolution
|390x390 (326 ppi)
|38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi)
|360x360 (278 ppi)
|480x480 (348 ppi)
|Dimensions
|45x48.3x12.6mm
|38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.4mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.4mm
|49x46x12.9 mm
|45.4x51.21x14.2mm
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models
|Gorilla Glass SR+
|Gorila Glass 3
|Strap size
|20mm; 22mm (Classic model)
|Proprietary; interchangeable
|22mm standard
|Integrated
|Build
|Stainless steel
|Aluminum; stainless-steel, ceramic options
|Stainless steel
|Stainless steel
|Processor
|Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Apple S2
|Exynos 7270
|Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Memory
|768MB
|512MB
|768MB
|768MB
|Storage
|4GB
|8GB (2GB for music)
|4GB
|4GB
|Battery
|420 mAh
|38mm: 273 mAh; 42mm: 334 mAh
|380 mAh
|430 mAh
|Operating system
|Android Wear 2.0
|WatchOS
|Tizen
|Android Wear 2.0
|Scroll wheel
|No
|Yes
|Yes; Rotating bezel
|Yes
|Microphone
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Vibration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE
|Yes; International model only
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Heart-rate sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Water-resistant
|IP68
|5 ATM; 50 meters
|IP68
|IP68
|Price
|TBA
|38mm starts at $370, £370, AU$529; 42mm starts at $400, £399, AU$579
|$350, £350, AU$589
|$350, £350, AU$568
Mobile World Congress 2017
Mobile World Congress 2017
-
Feb 26How the Huawei Watch 2 compares with smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, LG
-
Feb 26LG G6 hands-on: 4 reasons you'll want this sleek phone with its massive screen (and 2 reasons you won't)
-
Feb 26HP Pro x2 redesign encroaches on Surface Pro territory
-
Feb 26This 'Gigabit' phone is 5G hype's jump-the-shark moment