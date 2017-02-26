Enlarge Image Huawei

If you were worried about your smartwatch not lasting the day, Huawei has the watch for you -- as well as new smartphones with Leica cameras.

Huawei wheeled out the Watch 2 wearable and P10 smartphones at a press conference in Barcelona today. They're among the countless new products to be unveiled this week at annual tech trade show Mobile World Congress, where we're trying out the coolest new devices to bring you our first impressions.

The Chinese company showed off the Huawei Watch 2, a new smartwatch that answers one of the big problems with smartwatches: battery life. It has a low-power mode that lasts 25 days without charging. Obviously that month-long mode doesn't include smart features -- in that month, it just tracks your steps and displays the time.

Congratulations, Huawei, you just invented a literal watch.

Joking aside, the Watch 2 looks like it has everything you could want from a smartwatch. There's GPS to track your runs and an optical heart-rate sensor to keep you fit, NFC for mobile payments, a Gorilla Glass screen, a choice of sporty designs and (in some countries) 4G LTE built in. Check out our full preview here.

Following on from last year's P9 smartphone, the new P10 and P10 Plus are slightly smaller -- and presumably more affordable -- versions of Huawei's top-end Mate 9 smartphone. They're running the same Kirin 960 octacore processor as the Mate 9, in a more compact body.

But like the P9, the big draw of the P10 and P10 Plus are the cameras. Each phone has two 20-megapixel Leica cameras on the back, with loads of features and 3D face recognition. Check out our hands-on first impressions here.

Huawei also recently announced a 360-degree camera for its Honor line of phones.

Keep it CNET for more from Mobile World Congress 2017.