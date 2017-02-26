Huawei P10 vs iPhone 7 vs Google Pixel vs OnePlus 3T

Here's how Huawei's new flagship smartphone stacks up to the competition.

Phones
huawei-p10-caracteristicas-diseno-fotos.png
Huawei

Huawei on Sunday unveiled its new flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are equipped with fast octa-core processors, dual-cameras, big batteries and more.

You can read CNET's first impression on the Huawei P10 here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs compare with some of the best phones on the market. The list includes the Apple iPhone 7, Google Pixel and OnePlus 3T.

Specs compared to similar phones


 Huawei P10 Huawei P10 Plus Apple iPhone 7 Google Pixel OnePlus 3T
Display size, resolution 5.1-inch; 1,920 x 1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 4.7-inch; 1334x750 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 431ppi 534ppi 326 ppi 441 ppi 401ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.72x2.7x0.27-inches 6.04x2.92x0.27-inches 5.44x2.64x0.28-inches 5.7x2.74x0.34 (at its thickest) 6.01x2.94x0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 145.3x69.3x6.98mm 153.5x74.2x6.98mm 138.3x67.1x7.1 mm 143.8x69.54x8.58 (at its thickest) 152.7x74.7x7.35 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) TBA TBA 4.87 oz; 138 g 5.04 oz; 143 g 5.57 oz; 158 g
Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Apple iOS 10 Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Camera 20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megepixel RGB 20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megepixel RGB 12-megapixel (wide) 12.3-megapixel 16-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4k 4K 4K 4K
Processor 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 960  2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 960  Apple A10 chip (64-bit) 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Storage 64GB 64GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 4GB 4GB N/A 4GB 6GB
Expandable storage TBA TBA None None None
Battery 3,200mAh 3,750mAh 14 hour talk time on 3G, 10 days standby, 12 hours internet use on LTE 2,770mAh 3,400mAh (nonremovable)
Fingerprint sensor Home button Home button Home button Back cover Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C
Special features Dual-cameras, multiple color options and finishes, Gorilla Glass 5 Dual-cameras, multiple color options and finishes, Gorilla Glass 5 Water and dust-resistant, Taptic Home button Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
Price off-contract (USD) TBA TBA $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB); $849 (256GB) $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB) $439 (16GB), $479 (128GB)
Price (GBP) TBA TBA £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB); £799 (256GB) £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB) £399 (16GB), £439 (128GB)
Price (AUD) TBA TBA AU$1079 (32GB), AU$1229 (128GB), AU$1379 (256GB) AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB) Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 128GB)
CNET Review
£410.00

More stories

Up Next: A world free of charging cables? It's all up to Apple
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF