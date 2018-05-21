Huawei MateBook Pro X will be landing in the US

Josh Miller/CNET

The pressure is easing off on Huawei, and the company is taking full advantage.

The Chinese mobile hardware manufacturer first announced its MateBook Pro X laptop at MWC in February. But thanks to bad karma such as government agencies banning its phones and Best Buy dropping its products, the laptops been scarce in the US. Now that things are cooling off a bit, the company is releasing the laptop in America.

A Signature edition -- Microsoft's version of Windows 10 with no third-party bloatware -- is listed on Amazon by Huawei, though it isn't being shipped yet. Pricing is set as $1,200 for the Intel Core i5 model and $1,500 for the Core i7 version.

The laptop's components include all the 2018 must-haves, including eighth-gen Intel processors and a bright display for better visibility outdoors.