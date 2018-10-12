Huawei Mate 20 Pro may bring in-screen fingerprint scanner and high screen resolution

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei is set to unveil the Mate 20 Pro on Oct. 16, but we may already have an idea of what's to come.

Details and renders of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have apparently leaked online, courtesy of German site WinFuture. You can check out pictures of the rumored phone below:

As I have been asked a few times: here are the pics from yesterday's spec article on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in full resolution. Credit is appreciated, so if used, link to here: https://t.co/e707PBj026 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/9TslzJIFNv — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 12, 2018

The Mate 20 Pro is said to have premium features like a 6.39-inch OLED display, triple rear camera and Kirin 980 processor, according to the report. It's rumored to have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and 3,120x1,440 resolution, which reportedly sets it apart from the standard Huawei Mate 20.

Two-way wireless charging is another interesting feature reportedly coming to both Huawei Mate 20 models. With this feature you'll be able to wirelessly charge the Mate 20, and then use the Mate 20 to wirelessly charge accessories (like the Huawei Freebuds).

With these premium features comes a premium price. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is rumored to cost 999 euros (which translates to about $1,155/£878/AU$1,625).

Leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were also posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

The Mate 20 Pro will need to bring a pretty strong game to overcome the superior aesthetics of the regular Mate 20, IMHO. (Also shown: Watch GT) pic.twitter.com/WF8WzPbrZp — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 11, 2018

It's worth noting that his picture of the Mate 20 Pro (on the right/middle) shows a significantly smaller notch than the renders posted by WinFuture. Since neither of these leaks are official, we'll have to wait until Oct. 16 to see what Huawei's phones really look like.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.