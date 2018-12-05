Huawei executive arrested by Canadian officials at US request

The chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada at the request of the US over alleged Iran sanctions violations.

Huawei

Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested Saturday in Vancouver and is facing extradition to the US, Canada's Justice Department told The Globe and Mail newspaper Wednesday. A bail hearing has been set for Friday, a department spokesman told the newspaper.

"As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time," department spokesperson Ian McLeod said in a statement to the newspaper. "The ban was sought by Ms. Meng."

Huawei is the world's second-largest smartphone maker by volume, but it has struggled to make a dent in the US, partly because of concerns expressed by the government, including the FBI, CIA, NSA, the Federal Communications Commission and House Intelligence Committee.

In February, FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the bureau was "deeply concerned" about the risks posed by Huawei and ZTE, a Chinese device maker on which the Commerce Department imposed a "denial of export privileges" in April.

In 2012, the Chinese telecommunications giant was linked to a plan to sell restricted computer equipment to Iran in violation of sanctions prohibiting such sales.

Representatives of the Canadian Justice Department, US Justice Department, US State Department and Huawei didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.