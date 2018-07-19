CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei crosses 100M shipments mark, inches closer to Apple

CEO Richard Yu wants to sell 200 million phones by end of this year. Apple last year sold 215.8 million.

US lawmakers may be wary of Huawei, but phone buyers are showering it with lots of love.

Huawei may be a thorn in the flesh for US lawmakers but people elsewhere are showing it a lot of love.

The Chinese phone giant crossed its 100 million shipments mark on July 18, CEO Richard Yu said in a post on China's Twitter-equivalent, Weibo.

At the launch of Huawei nova 3, Yu expressed hopes for the company to ship 200 million phones by end of the year, Chinese media reported.

If Huawei achieves its goal, that'll make it a much bigger threat to Apple's position as the world's second largest phone maker. This will be something to watch given Huawei has come close to shipping as many phones as Apple did before -- selling 38.5 million phones compared to Apple's 41 million in the second quarter last year.

In 2017, the California-based company shipped a total of 215.8 million phones.

CNET has reached out to Huawei for a comment.

