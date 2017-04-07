Samsung to pay Huawei $11M for patent violations, court rules

César Salza/CNET

Huawei has scored a victory over rival Samsung in its home market of China.

A Chinese court has ordered the South Korean giant to pay Huawei 80 million yuan (around $11.6 million) for patent violations, reports ZDNet. Both companies have been notified of the court's decision.

In a string of claims filed in California and Shenzhen, China, Huawei alleged that over 20 models of Samsung's phones and tablets violated more than 10 of its patents, reported Reuters.

Samsung lodged a counterclaim in China, alleging that Huawei infringed on its patents too.

Patent infringement is a tricky issue for phonemakers, especially in China. Since 2014, Apple has been in and out of court for allegations it infringed on Baidu-backed phonemaker Shenzhen Baili's design patent. Apple eventually won the case on appeal last month.

"In general, it is tougher for foreign brands to operate in China," said IDC research analyst Xiaohan Tay, "given the many rules and regulations that they have to abide to that China sets for them."

A Samsung spokesman said that the company will "thoroughly review the court's decision and determine appropriate responses."

In a separate case, Huawei has been warned by the UK High Court to pay a global license fee for patents from US software company Unwired Planet to avoid intellectual property infringement in the UK or risk being barred from selling its phones in the country.

Samsung, despite its Note 7 disaster last year, remained the biggest smartphone maker globally, followed by Apple and then Huawei. The company on April 21 will launch its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which are expected to help it recover its footing in the smartphone market after the Note 7 incident.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.