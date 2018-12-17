Huawei Nova 4 features hole-punch display and 48-megapixel camera

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Following CNET en Espanol's exclusive report on Dec. 6, Huawei has officially announced the Nova 4 -- one of the first in a wave of notchless phones expected to debut in 2019.

In contrast to the wide "eyebrow" notch originated on the Essential Phone and popularized by Apple's iPhone X, the Nova 4's front-facing camera sits in a small, circular cutout in the upper-lefthand corner of the display. The O-shaped hole is nearly invisible when the phone is off or the display is showing a black image.

Huawei

Huawei has long been experimenting with alternatives to the traditional notch. The P20, introduced in March, lets you turn off the notch in the phone's settings. And the company has another phone with a hole-punch design in the works -- the Honor View 20, which is scheduled to debut in China on Dec. 26 and globally on Jan. 22.

Note that Samsung is also developing a hole-punch design, which it calls the Infinity-O display, for its next generation of phones, including the forthcoming Galaxy S10. Lenovo may use a similar O-shaped cutout on its rumored Z5S.

For now, the Nova 4 is on sale exclusively in Asia, but the company plans to unveil it in the US in January at CES 2019.

Here's a rundown of the Nova 4's features and specs:

6.4-inch display (2,310x1,080-pixel resolution)

Screen-body ratio of 91.8 percent

48-megapixel rear camera, 25-megapixel front-facing camera

Kirin 770 processor

8GB RAM

128GB storage

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

18W fast charging over USB-C

3,750-mAh battery

Four colors: red, black, white and blue

Price: 3,339 yuan ($490, £385 or AU$675)