HTC will lay off 1,500 in its Taiwan operations

More people will lose their jobs at HTC as the device maker tries to right the ship.

HTC said Monday that it will lay off 1,500 employees, about 22 percent of its total, from its Taiwanese division in order to restore profitability, according to a tweet from Bloomberg's Taipei bureau chief, Samson Ellis.

June 26: @htc says it will return to profitability this year

July 2: @htc says it will cut its Taiwan workforce by 1,500 people (about 22% of total employees) — Samson Ellis (@samsonellis) July 2, 2018

HTC confirmed the layoffs, but declined to give specific numbers.

"Today's reduction in manufacturing workforce is a decisive step in the realignment of resources across the organization, and will allow more flexible operations management," said Patrick Seybold, vice president of communications at HTC, in an email statement.

The Taiwan-based company has come down hard since its peak earlier in the decade, and it has laid off employees a number of times in order to regroup. It let go employees in its US division, according to Digital Trends, when it combined its smartphone and VR teams after HTC President Chialin Chang's resignation in February. In 2015, HTC cut 15 percent of its staff, roughly 2,300 employees, as it sought to refocus its product efforts.

The new round of layoffs will be completed by the end of September, Seybold said.

