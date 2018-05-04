Did HTC just use iPhone 6 parts to promote its next phone?

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

"A phone that is more than the sum of its parts." That's how HTC is teasing its latest flagship phone, set to be revealed on May 23.

But what if those parts were iPhone parts? As in -- did HTC just take a picture of a whole bunch of iPhone 6 components and try to pass them off as its own?

Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs. pic.twitter.com/m2skJSK0qt — HTC (@htc) May 3, 2018

That's what an astute AnandTech reader appears to have noticed today. But thanks to handy images from iFixit's iPhone 6 teardown, you can judge for yourself:

Enlarge Image iFixit

Perhaps it's intentional, and Apple's suggesting that Apple's iPhone is merely the sum of its specs? Could be.

HTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

via Daring Fireball

Update 2:35pm PT: According to iFixit co-founder Kyle Wiens, they're not only Apple parts, but there's parts in here from more than one phone. He says there are *two* Apple Taptic Engines, *two* earpiece loudspeakers, and maybe some Samsung components as well.