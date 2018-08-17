CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

HTC U12 Plus fires up in 'flame red'

If you've been waiting for a brilliant reason to buy the phone, the new autumnal-hued model may qualify.

htc-u12-flame-red-2

 It's certainly photogenic!

 HTC

HTC just debuted the brilliantly colored flame-red model of its U12 Plus phone. It's a bright pinkish-red with yellow- and violet-hued highlights that shift with the light. 

It's slated to ship in September, but you can preorder it now directly from HTC for the standard $800 off-contract price. It's available in the US and Canada, at least for the moment.

htc-u12-flame-red-1

 HTC

We had mixed feelings when we reviewed this phone a couple months ago. It's fast and water resistant, but the battery life isn't great for its size and the side-squeeze button trick gets old pretty quickly.

Now Playing: Watch this: HTC U12 Plus is unique, but not for the masses
2:35
Next Article: T-Mobile will sell the OnePlus 6T in October