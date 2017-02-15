HTC will launch mobile VR device as follow-up to Vive

HTC will soon launch a new VR toy you can use on the go.

The new device will be compatible with HTC's new flagship smartphone, the U Ultra. But HTC says it won't be just a simple headset like Samsung's Gear VR.

More companies have begun producing VR headsets in recent years. Mobile VR headsets such as the Gear VR and Google Daydream View work by connecting to a phone that plays VR content. More expensive headsets such as the Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR and HTC Vive are powered by high-end consoles or gaming PCs. It sounds like the new VR device could bridge the gap between these two types of headset.

"We have a good plan in terms of combining mobility with VR," said Chia-lin Chang, HTC's chief financial officer at a HTC U series launch event in Singapore.

"Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you'll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it's not a phone slapped onto a headset. It'd be a different thing."

Chang added that the mystery VR product would definitely be launched before the end of the year.

"We're a VR company, we're going to have something," he said.

HTC's pivot to VR is not surprising given the company's recent stumbles with its phone range. The Taiwanese phone company bet big on VR in 2016. CEO and Chairwoman Cher Wang both highlighted its VR efforts in a statement when HTC disclosed poor financial results in its fourth quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of NT$3.6 billion (about $116 million) with a revenue of NT$22.2 billion (about $722 million) despite "robust sales performance."

"We have learned much from our entrance into the world of virtual reality, and we believe our focused approach to building the ecosystem is the right strategy to enable the whole industry to expand through the creation of compelling content and rich experiences, and that our HTC Vive is at the forefront of that market," she said.

