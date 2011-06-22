HTC Sensation now on sale at Three, O2, and Orange

Our seventh sense is sensing a sensation: the HTC Sensation is free of Vodafone and now on sale at Three, O2, and Orange.
The humble looks of the Sensation hide a powerful dual-core processor running Android 2.3 Gingerbread software with added whizziness from a revamped HTC Sense interface. It also has that unique concave screen, with lovely crisp graphics.
Let's start with Three. The magic-numbered network offers the Sensation on the epic One Plan for £37 per month, or £450 for just the phone without a contract.
O2 wants to give you a free Sensation on 24-month contracts of £32 and upwards. It's £150 on the cheapest tariff, £16.50 per month, although that doesn't include data. You can get it on an 18-month contract, but that costs at least £42 per month for a free phone, sans data. It's not available without a contract from O2.
Orange hasn't updated its deals yet, but does list the phone as coming soon. T-Mobile isn't offering the phone at all. Sounds like the boys need to pull their fingers out at Everything Everywhere, the new company mashing Orange and T-Mobile together.
And of course, it's still on sale from Vodafone, for nowt if you choose a contract starting at £34 per month.
You can buy the Sensation on its own and stick your choice of SIM card in -- we recommend Giffgaff, it's well cheap and you get unlimited data -- if you pay £500 up front.
