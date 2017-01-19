HTC hopes $10m VR fund will help save the planet

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

HTC is offering a $10m fund for creators to produce virtual reality content that highlights key sustainability issues around the world.

The VR content, which will be playable on the Vive headset, is designed to "improve awareness, education and lead to action," HTC states. It will aim to help meet the United Nations' sustainable development goals by 2030.

"The potential for Virtual Reality to help us learn, understand, and transform the world is limitless," HTC CEO Cher Wang explained. "HTC Vive will fund the best ideas using Virtual Reality that truly drive awareness and positive change in our world."

The program, named VR For Impact, is open for submissions now. Winning entries will be announced on Earth Day on 22 April.

