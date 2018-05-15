HTC's newest phone, the HTC Exodus, is one you'll probably never see vying for shelf space alongside the Galaxy S9, LG G7 or iPhone X.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the HTC Exodus is instead the first phone by a major brand that's dedicated to blockchain encryption, the security technology that forms the base of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. HTC sees the Exodus as a handset that will let owners keep their data -- and blockchain currencies -- private and secure on the device rather than in the cloud, where your sensitive information may be easier to extract and tamper with.

HTC

HTC's bid for elevated smartphone security comes at a time of peak scrutiny for security and data privacy: Facebook's ongoing Cambridge Analytica scandal. The numerous ways in which state-sponsored Russians trolls influenced US politics ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Countless security breaches.

The Exodus will support decentralized applications, called DApps, run on Android software and have a universal wallet for storing your digital currencies. HTC says every phone will serve as its own blockchain node, part of the network that helps make blockchain systems secure.

HTC isn't the first phone-maker to announce a dedicated blockchain device. In April, Sirin Labs announced that Foxconn will make its Finney phone.

The HTC Exodus exists separately from HTC's main phone business, and it is not the same phone planned for HTC's May 23 announcement. In fact, the Exodus is one initiative from Phil Chen, HTC's new decentralized chief officer, who will focus the company's blockchain and cryptocurrency efforts.

"The phone is the most prevalent device in this world. It will act as the hub and agent of decentralization," Chen said in a statement. "It will enable a completely new class and paradigm of interactions, from games to messaging to wallets."

Chen previously ran the HTC Vive VR headset business.

There's no current price for the HTC Exodus, but the company is looking into accepting cryptocurrency when the handset does go on sale. HTC hasn't shared the sale date, but you can reserve the Exodus phone online.

