HTC Evo 3D and Evo View 4G Reviews: Zippy phone, but pricey tablet

Josh Miller/CNET

Sprint made its mark at the annual CTIA show last March when it introduced two new Android devices, the Evo 3D smartphone and the Evo View 4G tablet. Though both devices are built on previous HTC products, they brought new features to the table, like glasses-free 3D video (the Evo 3D) and support for Sprint's 4G WiMax network (the Evo View 4G). Now, after a long wait, we've finally had the opportunity to give them a full CNET review.

Full CNET reviews

 HTC Evo 3D review

 HTC Evo View 4G review



Smartphone guru Bonnie Cha first put the Evo 3D through its paces. As you might expect, Sprint is pushing the 3D video as one of the handset's most exciting features. Indeed, Bonnie though it was fun, but she also thought it was best in small doses. And even worse, the effect gave her a headache if she used it for too long.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Fortunately, the Evo 3D succeeds where a phone should. The 1.2GHz processor keeps the it running at a steady clip and the larger battery gives it a lot of life. Call quality was passable, but the Evo 4G also offers a decent feature set to keep you busy, and the $199 price tag is fair.

Tablet reviewer Donald Bell followed with his take on the Evo View 4G. If you think you've seen the device before, that's because you have. The Evo View 4G is a basically a rebranded HTC Flyer , but with support for Sprint's 3G and 4G cellular networks. Otherwise, the design is the same down to the sturdy construction and the 7-inch display.

Donald appreciated the Evo View 4G's screen quality, HD video recording, the digital pen compatibility and HTC's Sense UI customization. On the other hand, he wasn't so enamored with the Gingerbread (Android 2.3) interface, the total ownership ($399 plus service), and that the pen may run you an additional $80.

Click through to the reviews for the full story on each device. Both the Evo View 4G and Evo 3D will go on sale June 24.