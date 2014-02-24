CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile

HTC announces new flagship mid-range Desire 816

The company's first smartphone for 2014 isn't the rumored M8 but a 5.5-inch quad-core handset that's aimed at the mid-tier segment.

HTC's CEO Peter Chou announcing the new HTC Desire 816. Lynn La/CNET

BARCELONA, Spain--HTC's Peter Chou has just taken off the veil of its first smartphone for 2014 at Mobile World Congress, and it's not the high-end premium device you've been waiting for.

The HTC Desire 816 packs a 5.5-inch HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor and comes in glossy plastic that's reminiscent of the Apple iPhone 5C.

HTC says the handset will be available sometime in March, first in China and the rest of the region in April.

Check out our hands-on with the Desire 816 here.

Mobile World Congress 2018
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real