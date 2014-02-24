HTC announces new flagship mid-range Desire 816

BARCELONA, Spain--HTC's Peter Chou has just taken off the veil of its first smartphone for 2014 at Mobile World Congress, and it's not the high-end premium device you've been waiting for.
The HTC Desire 816 packs a 5.5-inch HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor and comes in glossy plastic that's reminiscent of the Apple iPhone 5C.
HTC says the handset will be available sometime in March, first in China and the rest of the region in April.
Check out our hands-on with the Desire 816 here.
