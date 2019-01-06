HP Spectre x360 15 goes OLED at CES 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET

What's better than an HP Spectre x360 15 convertible laptop? Based on the one we saw in advance of the show, a Spectre x360 with an OLED display!

To date, the few OLED screens we've seen in laptops, such as the Alienware 13, have all been around 13 inches. Now HP marries the wide-gamut (100 percent DCI-P3 coverage), high-contrast screen technology to its terrific 15-inch convertible.

Screens on mainstream consumer laptops have been one of the top Windows convertibles' few remaining weaknesses compared to the MacBook Pro, at least for creative work. While we don't yet know anything about the color accuracy of the Spectre's new display, it finally has a color gamut to challenge the reigning Apple laptop.

HP hasn't provided any configuration details yet, but the laptop is slated to ship in March and HP will announce pricing closer to the time.

HP also plans to ship a quad-HD (2,560x1,440-pixel) Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot Display in March for $330.

The QD on Glass technology it uses makes it excessively thin -- 6.5mm -- and at 90 percent DCI-P3 with 400-nits brightness it offers a wider color gamut than you'd normally find in a midrange line like the Pavilions. It also supports FreeSync (refresh to 75Hz) and allows you to deliver power to your laptop plus video via USB-C.

