HP Services gets some new leadership

Hewlett-Packard announced two leadership changes to HP Services on Tuesday. Onagh Ash has been promoted to senior vice president of HP Services' Consulting and Integration unit. Ash, was previously head of HP Software's professional services unit and previously served as a senior vice president at Mercury Interactive, a company acquired by HP in November.

Bob Pryor has been hired to join HP Services in February as senior vice president of global business development. Pryor was previously the CEO of Outsourcing Services for North America at Capgemini. Before that, he was a partner with Ernst & Young Consulting. Both Ash and Pryor will report to John McCain, the senior vice president and general manager of HP Services.