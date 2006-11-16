HP sells new skinny Opteron server

The ProLiant DL365 is 1.75 inches thick, like the DL145 that HP began selling in 2004. Unlike the earlier model, though, the DL365 includes integrated remote-management abilities, as well as backup fans and power supplies to help the system weather hardware failures.

HP started taking orders for the system on its Web site this week, though it's not yet available. A version with a single 2.6GHz processor and 1GB of memory costs $4,311 and will begin shipping November 23; one with a 1.8GHz Opteron and 1GB of memory costs $2,319 and will begin shipping December 4.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based computer and printer maker is the top seller of servers using x86 processors such as Intel's Xeon and AMD's Opteron. HP has offered a Xeon-based DL365 equivalent, the DL360, for years.

Also this week, HP began selling its ProLiant DL320s, a 3.5-inch-thick storage-focused system with a single Xeon processor. It has 12 storage bays for a capacity of as much as 9 terabytes. The system has a starting cost of $2,699 with no drives.