HP recalls more than 100,000 batteries for possible overheating

Samsung's not the only one with battery woes.

HP has recalled more than 100,000 lithium-ion batteries used in its notebook computers, according to a notice Tuesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall expands one from HP in June, when an additional 41,000 batteries were recalled in the US.

The reason, the CPSC said, is possible overheating that can pose "fire and burn hazards."

Devices affected by the recall include HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion laptops purchased between March 2013 through October 2016. The laptops ranged between $300 and $1,700, but the batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebook computers and contact HP for a free replacement battery," according to the notice. Until customers get a new battery, they should only use the notebooks by plugging them into AC adaptors, the commission added.

Less than 1 percent of the HP laptops sold during the time frame were affected, an HP spokeswoman said.

The episode follows a lengthy saga Samsung has had with its Note 7 phone, which was recalled for explosions caused by battery defects. The situation has caused reverberations across the device world, as companies and consumer organizations try to ensure something like that doesn't happen again.

In fact, the CPSC on Tuesday gave Samsung a pat on the back for its accountability in the recall, but urged the technology industry to put a bigger emphasis on battery safety.

"Consumers should never have to worry that a battery-powered device might put them, their family or their property at risk," Elliot Kaye, chairman of the commission, said in a statement. "This is why we need to modernize and improve the safety standards for lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics and also stay ahead of new power sources that will inevitably come along and replace these."

