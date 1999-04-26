HP pioneers portable price cuts

Hewlett-Packard said today that it is reducing prices by as much as 17 percent on its ultraportable OmniBook 900 series and about 4 percent on its popular 4150 notebook.
The price move on the OmniBook 900 is one of the first instances of a major computer maker cutting prices on a model with Intel's latest and greatest notebook chip, the 366-MHz Pentium II. Systems with this chip just started shipping in February and March.
The 900 is a diminutive, lightweight model--weighing only 4 pounds--and competes with IBM's 560 and 570 ThinkPad lines and Compaq's 3500 Armada series, which are also ultraportables.
The 4150 is a high-end model and competes with IBM's 600 ThinkPad and Compaq's 7400 series.
The OmniBook 900 notebook PC will now sell for about $2,899 with the 366-MHz chip, a 6.4GB hard drive, and a 12.1-inch active-matrix LCD screen.
A 900 model with a 300-MHz chip and 4.3GB hard drive will now sell for $2,399.
The OmniBook 4150 notebook PC price was cut by 3.5 percent and drops to $2,999. This notebook comes with a Pentium II 300-MHz processor, a 6.4GB hard drive, 64MB of memory, CD-ROM drive, and a 14.1-inch screen.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.