HP follows suit on price cuts

Just weeks after Compaq Computer marked down its DeskPro and Prolinea desktop computers, Hewlett-Packard (HWP) has announced price cuts of its own on several Vectra corporate desktop computers.

HP says it is cutting prices by up to 17 percent on the Vectras, including Pentium and Pentium Pro models. It has also introduced new Pentium Pro VA and XA models loaded with Windows NT 4.0.

The biggest price cut was for the VL 5/166 model with a 166-MHz Pentium and 16MB EDO DRAM. Its price was cut 17 percent from $1,943 to $1,621. The Vectra VL models feature EDO DRAM, a PCI bus Enhanced-IDE controller, and an 8X CD-ROM drive. The VL 5/100 with a 100-MHz Pentium is now the cheapest at $1,155, down from $1,316.

The VE 5/133 with 133-MHz Pentium, 1GB hard disk drive, 16MB RAM, and a 256K pipeline cache was reduced from $1,477 to $1,289. The entry-level VE 5/100 with a 100-MHz Pentium, 1GB hard disk drive, and 8MB RAM now costs $1,056, down from $1,100.

The new Pentium Pro models in the VA series feature processor speeds ranging from 180 MHz to 200 MHz. The new top-of-the-line mini-tower VA 6/200 200-MHz Pentium Pro model with a 2.5GB hard drive, 32MB of EDO DRAM, and an 8X CD-ROM is now priced at $2,803.

The VA 6/200 with a 200-MHz Pentium Pro and Windows 95 now costs $2,320, down from $2,759.