HP announces printer, scanner

Hewlett-Packard on Monday announced new a low-cost printer and scanner designed for digital photography. The $99 Deskjet 920c is HP's first color printer at that price with resolution of 2,400 by 1,200 dots per inch (dpi). The Scanjet 5400c scanner, priced at $199, sports a resolution of 2,400 by 2,400 dpi and offers features designed to simplify capturing photos. Both are expected to be in stores late this month.