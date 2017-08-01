HP dresses up its VR backpacks for business

HP

HP is launching what it calls the world's first professional virtual reality wearable, in the form of a convenient portable backpack.

With the new HP Z VR Backpack, you can avoid the cords and wires since you're actually wearing the computer. It's complete with battery power, ports and the right PC parts for VR creation. The PC, a very flat-looking mini-desktop, slides right into the backpack harness, and the whole thing weighs around 10 pounds.

The company is no stranger to VR backpacks -- back in 2016 it launched the HP Omen X VR backpack, but that was the consumer version (and like other VR backpacks we've tried, it's kinda ridiculous). Now, with the Z VR backpack, there's a business version that's ideal for employee trainings, simulations, and more immersive customer experiences, according to HP's press release. It features the latest Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory.

When you no longer want to wear your computer, there's a docking solution that lets you transition back to the desktop.

"As a leader in technology, HP is uniting powerful commercial VR solutions, including new products like the HP Z VR Backpack, with customer needs to empower VR experiences our customers can use today to reinvent the future," said Xavier Garcia, vice president and general manager, Z Workstations, HP Inc, in a company press release.