Photo by Hulu

Hulu is jumping into the battle for live TV viewers with its own cord-cutter service. It'll face competition from streaming services like Playstation Vue, SlingTV and DirecTV Now, but Hulu has its advantages. We talk about how Hulu's reputation and massive catalog will help it find success.

CNET's Ry Crist ordered his lunch through Amazon Echo. The feature marks the first time the voice assistant has allowed for specific menu orders. The future tastes pretty delicious.

We also discuss how classic board game Monopoly is looking to add emojis and hashtags as tokens. Do whatever you want, Hasbro, just keep the dog.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

How will Hulu stack up in its live competition? (The 3:59, Ep. 161)





