How to watch Nintendo's Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream

Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting its ultimate reveal event Thursday, when Masahiro Sakurai, the game's director, is scheduled to steer a Nintendo Direct about the hotly-anticipated Nintendo Switch debut for the franchise.

In advance of Smash Bros. Ultimate's Dec. 7 release, hype about potential character reveals and secret modes has reached a fever pitch among fans, with various leaks across the internet claiming to expose the final roster of playable characters. In some cases, the leaks suggest planned DLC fighters.

Tune in 11/1 for roughly 40 minutes of new information in the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate #NintendoDirect before the game’s release, hosted by Director Masahiro Sakurai! The Direct will be followed by a post-show Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation. https://t.co/Y00RdNrBth pic.twitter.com/JSuSUtGk6e — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 30, 2018

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. PT and you can watch the reveals on Twitch, on Nintendos' site or monitor Nintendo's YouTube channel for a stream.

Nintendo will also host a livestream following the event, during which it will showcase more Smash Bros. gameplay, along with a couple of other titles.

