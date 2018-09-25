How to watch Microsoft's Inside Xbox stream: Forza 4, Xbox updates and more

Xbox

In days of gaming yore, you had to wait for events like E3 or Gamescom to get major updates from your favorite publishers. Not anymore. These days they pipe live news directly to the people through the magic of internet streaming. Today's show? A live edition of Xbox Insider celebrating the launch of Forza Horizon 4.

The open-world Forza game's launch will be the stream's main focus, but Microsoft says the show will feature a handful of other Xbox news tidbits -- including, the company told us, a major announcement it can't event hint at. Want to tune in?

You can watch the show right here at 1 p.m. PT Tuesday.

Can't wait? Head over to Xbox's Mixer or Twitch channel to catch the pre-show. The team has taken over Goodwood Estate in Britain to talk about classic cars and show off some of the game's most iconic vehicles.