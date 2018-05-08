Google I/O, the search giant's annual developer's conference, kicked off today at 10 a.m. PT.
Expect the latest news on Android P, Google Lens, Chrome, Android Wear (with a possible Google Assistant update), Google Home and maybe a few surprises throughout the conference, which runs through Thursday.
The conference led off with a keynote from Google CEO, Sundar Pichai.
Be sure to check out this morning's announcements:
- Google smart displays hit this July with YouTube TV
- Google Assistant's Pretty Please helps your kids mind their manners
- Google Home's new continued conversation setting keeps the mic hot for a smoother chat
- Google keyboard gets Morse Code support
- You can customize Google Assistant with 6 new voices
- LG TVs get Google Assistant voice controls
- Google Assistant update makes Whirlpool voice commands a breeze
You can watch it all right on this page or on YouTube:
Google I/O 2018
-
reading•How to watch Google I/O 2018: Livestream, start time
-
May 8•Google Maps can now text your friends when you'll arrive
-
May 8•Google Assistant will order dinner from your Android phone
-
May 8•Google announces Smart Actions to help automatically edit your photos
-
May 8•Google keyboard gets Morse Code support
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.