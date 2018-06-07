How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer: Toothless gets a girlfriend

The first full trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, was released Thursday, and everyone's favorite dragon has found love. Sweet, big-eyed Toothless, however, is about as good as impressing potential love interests as his human companion Hiccup (voice of Jay Baruchel). Which is to say, he's terrible.

His dewy-eyed girlfriend comes from the elegant Light Fury breed (Toothless himself is a Night Fury). But there's no time to just sit around and moon over each other, because Grimmel the Grisly (voice of F. Murray Abraham) is an evil dragon hunter who's determined to add Toothless to his trophy case.

The movie is the final film in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy. It opens on Feb. 1 in the UK, on March 1 in the US and March 28 in Australia.