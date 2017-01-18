This motherboard cake lets you have your tech and eat it

Up Next Chelsea Manning's sentence commuted by Obama



As the main printed circuit board found in computers and other advanced electronics, a motherboard has multiple components including a graphic card slots, RAM slots, battery, USB plugs, processor, ribbon connector, microchips and more. But what if you replace all these parts with chocolate bars and other candy?

YouTube personality and author of "The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook" Rosanna Pansino shows step by step how to create a cake that looks like a very tasty version of a motherboard.

In this new video posted on Tuesday, Pansino suggests baking a basic rectangle-shaped cake, and then using green buttercream icing on top.

White frosting represents the electrical pathways on the cake.

To create the various computer components, Pansino uses chocolate bars in small and large squares and rectangles. Starburst, Jolly Rancher chews, rainbow sour rope and other candies add a bit of color to the motherboard cake.

The final result looks like it would be perfect for any tech office party or gamer birthday.

