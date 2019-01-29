How to disable FaceTime (so no one can eavesdrop on your iPhone or Mac)

Apple

On Monday, social media lit up with reports that a bug with FaceTime had the potential to turn any iPhone or Mac into a hot mic.

First reported by 9to5Mac and confirmed by CNET, the bug lets an iPhone user start a FaceTime call and (by adding their own number to the call when the phone is ringing) hear audio coming from the recipient's phone, even before the recipient has accepted the call. Even more alarmingly, if the recipient rejects the incoming call with the power button on their iPhone, it will transmit video from their camera.

You can read all about the bug here.

Apple told CNET it's working on a fix for the bug which is due out in a software update "later this week." But considering this bug emerged on Monday, that might feel like a long time if you're security conscious. (Or, let's not lie, if your friends have just heard the news and are threatening to prank you every second of the day).

Here's how to disable FaceTime until Apple releases a fix.

On iPhone or iPad

Open Settings

Scroll down to the option for FaceTime Toggle the switch to the left so FaceTime is deactivated (the switch will turn from green to gray)

On Mac

Open the FaceTime application on your Mac (you can find see it in your Finder window, listed under Applications) Click on the "FaceTime" menu in the top menu bar Select the third option, "Turn FaceTime Off"

To sign out of FaceTime on Mac altogether

Open the FaceTime application on your Mac Click on the "FaceTime" menu in the top menu bar Select the second option for "Preferences" Click "Sign Out"



