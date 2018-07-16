How the Russian hackers infiltrated the DNC: A timeline

Rome wasn't breached in a day.

Over the course of a year, Russian hackers ran a sophisticated campaign during the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election, infecting more than 30 computers and stealing more than 50,000 emails, in efforts to sway the vote in Donald Trump's favor.

On Monday, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and denied the allegations, siding with the Russian leader over evidence the FBI presented. The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

This comes after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted a dozen Russian military officers linked to cyberattacks against Hillary Clinton's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. According to Friday's indictment, these efforts started around March 2016, and lasted for months afterward.

Here's a timeline of how the 12 Russian hackers accessed thousands of emails, and planned their release, according to the indictment. (Click the image to open in a new window.)