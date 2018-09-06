CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

How do you feel about the iPhone XS Max? (The 3:59, Ep. 455)

Another day, another iPhone rumor. Plus: Lots of Amazon news, and Captain Marvel makes her debut in new photos.

359455b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now playing: Watch this: How do you feel about the iPhone XS Max (The 3:59, Ep....
4:31

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

How do you feel about the iPhone XS Max? (The 3:59, Ep. 455)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Hey, Twitter and Facebook: Your wild west era's coming to an end