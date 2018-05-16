On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google parent Alphabet is making Project Shield, which protects against distributed denial-of-service attacks, available for election campaigns and candidates.
- A former CIA employee was named as suspected leaker of CIA hacking tools.
- Twitter is working to clean up its social network a little more, using "behavioral signals" to cut out trolls.
How Alphabet is working to stop election cyber attacks (The 3:59, Ep. 403)
