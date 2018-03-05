'House of Cards' new trailer hails Claire Underwood as chief

During the 2018 Oscars Sunday night, Netflix decided to get presidential, sharing a short clip teasing the last season of "House of Cards," featuring Robin Wright as President Claire Underwood. (Not Frank, as Kevin Spacey is long gone.)
Some applauded Wright's move to the top job.
But others still want Spacey back for season 6.
The sixth season of "House of Cards" is expected in the fall.
