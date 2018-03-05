CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

'House of Cards' new trailer hails Claire Underwood as chief

Robin Wright makes it clear: Time's up, and Netflix is going to be frank about Frank in the sixth and final season of the show.

During the 2018 Oscars Sunday night, Netflix decided to get presidential, sharing a short clip teasing the last season of "House of Cards," featuring Robin Wright as President Claire Underwood. (Not Frank, as Kevin Spacey is long gone.)

Some applauded Wright's move to the top job.

But others still want Spacey back for season 6.

The sixth season of "House of Cards" is expected in the fall.

good-omens-tennant-sheen
50
2018's hottest new sci-fi and geeky TV shows
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real