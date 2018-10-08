House of Cards season 6 trailer teases violent end for Claire

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The final House of Cards season is close to arriving on Netflix, and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) appears to be in hot water.

The newest trailer, released Monday, shows everyone from critics, political figures and others questioning her ability to lead. And she's not having it.

"I'm not going to be told what to do anymore Doug, not by you or any man, ever again," Underwood says to Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly).

All the while, several other characters are discussing violence and murder, which the political show's characters have never shied away from committing. One voice even says Underwood will eventually be punished and that it will "exactly what she deserves."

Previous House of Cards trailers have revealed the apparent off-screen death of Frank Underwood, following actor Kevin Spacey's removal from the show stemming from sexual assault and harassment allegations.

The final House of Cards season debuts on Nov. 2.