Lawrence K. Ho

Fans will get closure on "House of Cards," and Kevin Spacey won't be involved.

Netflix said Monday that it would produce a sixth -- and final -- season of the political thriller to stream in 2018. The TV streaming company put the brakes on production of the show in November after allegations that Spacey, its star, had sexually harassed and assaulted co-workers starting in the 1980s.

The season will be eight episodes long. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at an investor conference that the company would produce the last episodes after having suspended production in October. The show will focus on the character of Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright.

"We're really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans," Sarandos said.

The allegations, first made by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp, posed a challenge to Netflix and the show's production company, Media Rights Capital. As the company's first hit series, "House of Cards" helped propel Netflix from a straight-forward streaming-video library into a top Hollywood player.

Sarandos didn't say how the show's storyline will deal with the departure of Frank Underwood, Spacey's character, but he did say Netflix came up with "a good, creative solution to the show."