Hot Wheels Augmoto puts AR lightning, missiles in your race

Hot Wheels is adding lightning, missiles along with smoke to its next racetrack, and it's doing this using augmented reality.

On display at New York Toy Fair, the Hot Wheels Augmoto Augmented Reality Racing track lets two players race each other using cars that are controlled from an app (in the case of our demo, from an iPad).

When racing, players can use the iPad not only to control the car but also to see lightning effects, track enhancements and power-ups that can be used against an opponent. Should your car take damage, it will appear on the track with smoke billowing from it and will prompt you to tap the car to repair it.

The power-up system is similar to Hot Wheels' previous AI Intelligent Race System set, which also includes weapons but they weren't visible in any way. In this case, you can see what's going on using the app's augmented reality features.

The Augmoto set is scheduled to release this fall, and will cost $120 (roughly converting to £85 and AU$150).

