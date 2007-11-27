CNET también está disponible en español.

Hot deal: Magellan Maestro 3100 GPS, $159

Basic GPS system is offered at a 50 percent price reduction.

Magellan Maestro 3100 GPS
Magellan Maestro 3100 GPS CNET Networks

Santa himself uses a bit more advanced version, but this should get you over the river and through the woods to Grandma's house with no problem. The Maestro 3100 is a basic portable GPS system, offered today at a 50 percent price reduction--and free shipping--at BuyDig. This unit's sleek simplicity is one of its best assets, since you'll do all your interface on the touch screen, never getting distracted from the road by trying to figure out which of several buttons to push. The 3.5-inch screen, though not the largest on the market, is crisp, bright, and easy to read.

What: Magellan Maestro 3100 portable GPS system
How much: $159.99
Shipping: Free
Where: BuyDig
When: Through unknown date
