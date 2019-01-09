Honor 8X phone looks glorious in shifting purply-blue finish at CES 2019

The Honor View 20 may be Huawei's only new phone at CES 2019 (and, in fact, the only satisfying phone of the entire show), but the company threw in a bonus device. Or rather, a bonus color for the Honor 8X: Phantom Blue. Take a look at the photos below -- it's pretty.

What makes the color "phantom" is the shifting quality of its finish, which changes from blue to purple and pink when it catches the light. It's a technique that Huawei and other Chinese rivals have used on phones in 2018 to eye-catching effect. The Huawei P20 Pro was one particularly successful example, with a similar color gradient to the new Honor 8X shade.

Colors may not seem like the last thing people should care about when buying a new phone, but bright hues and eccentric finishes are one surefire way for companies to grab buyers' attention in a crowded marketplace. While Huawei is struggling to sell its phones in an increasingly hostile global environment that questions the company's close relationship with the Chinese government, it nevertheless continues to push phones in friendly markets and innovate on features, software and design.

Now playing: Watch this: Dazzling Honor View 20 phone will dazzle you

Huawei has sold 6 million Honor 8X phones, the company announced ahead of CES 2019.

The Honor View 20, which we also saw here at CES, comes in Phantom Red and Phantom Blue, which are equally mesmerizing. See what I mean in the gallery below.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

Dazzling Honor View 20 has you in its thrall at CES 2019