After 17 movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) finally brings us the kind of superhero film we've never seen before -- one where the hero doesn't constantly wisecrack.

Black Panther is the focus of Honest Trailers -- a webseries on the Screen Junkies YouTube channel that delivers brutally honest but funny reviews of past movie trailers.

This time around Honest Trailers highlights what works, and what doesn't work, in the hit superhero movie Black Panther.

In the video posted Tuesday, Honest Trailers points out that the lead actor Chadwick Boseman who plays T'Challa, also known as the Black Panther, has portrayed almost every black icon on film. This includes the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball Jackie Robinson and legendary singer James Brown.

The parody trailer also points out that what makes Black Panther different than Thor, Star-Lord, Deadpool, Iron Man, Spider-Man and all the other superheroes on the big screen, is that this character refuses to quip.

Black Panther proves you don't have to act like a jackass to save the world.

The harshest criticisms include the film's over-usage of the fictional powerful metal vibranium found in Black Panther's native homeland of Wakanda that was used to make his own suit as well as Captain America's shield.

Honest Trailer also mentions that it's the women of Black Panther who do all the work, paying special homage to Okoye, Shuri, Nakia and Angela Bassett.