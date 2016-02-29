Hololens, HTC Vive taking preorders while Sony hints at VR glove

It's an exciting time for putting high-tech gear on your face.

The next wave of headsets for virtual and augmented reality are almost here. Watch Update to learn about the first model of the Microsoft Hololens, now accepting preorders for $3,000 -- that is, if you are a developer with an invitation. But you don't need an invite to order the HTC Vive, now on sale for $800, arriving April 5. And what could Sony be cooking up for its next VR console? Is this... a power glove?

Now Playing: Watch this: Hololens, HTC Vive taking preorders while Sony hints...

