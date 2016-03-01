Microsoft not only opened the gates on its HoloLens development edition preorders, they also announced some of the software available to developers when they receive their headsets. It's a princely sum if you want to make applications for Microsoft's AR headset, but we're excited to see what kinds of ideas start popping up as the development process officially heats up.

We're also impressed with Sony's wacky Huis remote: it's a full e-ink universal remote that uses a small amount of battery while constantly displaying your custom button layouts. We don't know if it'll ever make it to the U.S., but it's worth noting the Huis is the first official product from Sony's internal development project, First Flight.

Now Playing: Watch this: HoloLens developer edition features Skype, games, HoloStudio...

322: HoloLens developer edition features Skype, games, HoloStudio builder (Tomorrow Daily)

