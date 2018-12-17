Never got around to reading Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen? What about The Time Machine by H.G. Wells or Frankenstein by Mary Shelley? Well, now you can listen to them in audiobook form, for free.
Apple now offers six classic audiobooks free to download. Plus, they're voiced by celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Kelsey Grammer and Tituss Burgess.
The titles are available through Apple Books, which is one of those Apple apps that comes preloaded on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. If you've never used it before, here's a great place to start. If you have used it, what's not to love about free audiobooks?
You can see the full list of books and their celebrity readers in the image below:
Apple
-
reading•Holiday travel plans? Apple offers six classic audiobooks for free
-
Dec 17•How to set up your new Amazon Echo
-
Dec 17•Is your Apple Watch waterproof? Sort of
-
Dec 17•Smartwatches will continue to dominate wearables into 2022, predicts IDC
-
Dec 17•Huawei Nova 4 pushes the new 'hole-punch' notch trend further
-
•See All
Discuss: Holiday travel plans? Apple offers six classic audiobooks for free
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.