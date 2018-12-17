CNET también está disponible en español.

Holiday travel plans? Apple offers six classic audiobooks for free

Plus, they're voiced by several famous celebrities.

A Readathon Celebrates The 200th Anniversary Of Jane Austen's Pride And PrejudiceEnlarge Image

You can download the audiobook of Pride and Prejudice voiced by Kate Beckinsale (not pictured) for free.

Never got around to reading Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen? What about The Time Machine by H.G. Wells or Frankenstein by Mary Shelley? Well, now you can listen to them in audiobook form, for free.

Apple now offers six classic audiobooks free to download. Plus, they're voiced by celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Kelsey Grammer and Tituss Burgess.

The titles are available through Apple Books, which is one of those Apple apps that comes preloaded on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. If you've never used it before, here's a great place to start. If you have used it, what's not to love about free audiobooks?

You can see the full list of books and their celebrity readers in the image below:

Free books!

