The Hobbs and Shaw Super Bowl trailer is already here: Watch The Rock take on Jason Statham

The first big trailer for Hobbs and Shaw, the spin-off movie from the Fast and Furious series, is expected to get a high-profile slot during today's Super Bowl, but it debuted online Friday -- and you can watch it right here. The first thing you'll notice is that the focus on car thieves from the original series has gone properly out of the window with -- and I've got to admit, it looks like a total blast.

As you'd guess from the title, the new movie brings Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham together as ass-kicking frenemies Luke "ice-cold can of whup-ass" Hobbs and Deckard "champagne problem" Shaw. The trailer plays up their rivalry with tons of gags in between the massive fights and outrageous stunts, orchestrated by John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. Seriously, how much fun is this trailer?

This time Hobbs and Shaw are up against a bulletproof bad guy named Brixton, played by Idris Elba. The action switches from London to Samoa to the wastelands of Chernobyl, blowing things up along the way obviously. Helen Mirren, wrestler Roman Reigns and Vanessa Kirby from The Crown and Mission: Impossible - Fallout also star.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw is expected to drop in August 2019.

This story originally posted on February 1, 2019.

