Hisense press conference at CES 2017: Watch live at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET

Hisense is expected to outline its newest range of televisions during the second day of CES 2017 press conferences which should include 4K and HDR smart TVs.

Sarah Tew/CNET
The show floor at CES 2017 doesn't open until Thursday, but Wednesday is arguably the biggest news day of the show. As the second of two Chinese manufacturers announcing today, Hisense's press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

While the company is yet to reveal details of its 2017 line you can expect technologies such as HDR, 4K and Quantum Dot to be outlined as part of the new television lineup. As the company also produces appliances for over 10 countries you may also see refrigerators and washers.

You can stream the whole event live right here (embedded above).

Stay with CNET for complete CES 2017 coverage.

