Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

The show floor at CES 2017 doesn't open until Thursday, but Wednesday is arguably the biggest news day of the show. As the second of two Chinese manufacturers announcing today, Hisense's press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

While the company is yet to reveal details of its 2017 line you can expect technologies such as HDR, 4K and Quantum Dot to be outlined as part of the new television lineup. As the company also produces appliances for over 10 countries you may also see refrigerators and washers.

You can stream the whole event live right here (embedded above).

Stay with CNET for complete CES 2017 coverage.